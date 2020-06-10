June 10

Five years ago

■ The Blue Knights Motorcycle Rally revving up in Angelina County this weekend with 250-300 bikes and families taking to area roads.

■ Angelina College honors Fred Kanke for 42 years of service.

Ten years ago

■ Lufkin doctor arrested following raid at clinic. Dr. Alexander Orlov faces charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, wire fraud and aggravated ID theft.

■ Deep East Texas Trail and Route Access Coalition to hold workday at Kit McConnico Park.

Twenty years ago

■ Stage Stores Inc., the parent company of the two Bealls Stores in Lufkin, files for bankruptcy.

■ The Music Council of Lufkin First United Methodist Church honors David Lawson for his 20 years as church organist.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

