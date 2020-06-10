June 10
Five years ago
■ The Blue Knights Motorcycle Rally revving up in Angelina County this weekend with 250-300 bikes and families taking to area roads.
■ Angelina College honors Fred Kanke for 42 years of service.
Ten years ago
■ Lufkin doctor arrested following raid at clinic. Dr. Alexander Orlov faces charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, wire fraud and aggravated ID theft.
■ Deep East Texas Trail and Route Access Coalition to hold workday at Kit McConnico Park.
Twenty years ago
■ Stage Stores Inc., the parent company of the two Bealls Stores in Lufkin, files for bankruptcy.
■ The Music Council of Lufkin First United Methodist Church honors David Lawson for his 20 years as church organist.
