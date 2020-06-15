June 15
Five years ago
Retiring Angelina College president Larry Phillips receives the Junior College Scholastic Society Shirley B. Gordon Award for Distinction.
The eighth annual TEE It Up for Teachers Golf Tournament at Crown Colony Country Club benefits Angelina County teachers.
Ten years ago
Angelina College breaks summer enrollment record by 17.9%.
Lufkin holds its 30th annual Flag Day Celebration in the atrium of Lufkin City Hall.
Twenty years ago
Toys 'R' Us closes Lufkin store. Corporate office says the city is not big enough to support it.
The Freedom Parade that departs from Brandon Park on Saturday will mark the beginning of this year’s local Juneteenth Celebration.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
