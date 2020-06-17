June 17
Five years ago
Angelina Youth Soccer Association partners with Challenger Sports British Soccer to bring camp to Lufkin.
Former Lufkin Panther football great Dez Bryant is a no-show for Dallas Cowboys’ minicamp.
Ten years ago
Lufkin High School dedicates Habitat for Humanity project home.
Lufkin hosting 12U state softball tournament with 350 softball players at Kit McConnico Park this weekend.
Twenty years ago
Seventy-plus girls from the Boys & Girls Club participate in ‘‘Theater in the Pines.’’
