Five years ago

■ Lufkin High School baseball pitcher Trey Cumbie is named to prestigious Louisville Slugger All-American list.

■ Angelina Arts Alliance lands Broadway’s ‘‘Mamma Mia’’ musical for the 2016 season.

Ten years ago

■ Susan’s Studio of Dance hosts “A Night at the Movies” at Lufkin Middle School Auditorium, with more than 100 students performing 45 dance routines.

■ Plans are underway to pave South Raguet Street, but the city’s work depends on the availability of funding.

Twenty years ago

■ After 30 years of working under a court-ordered desegregation plan, the Lufkin school district could be a month away from having it removed.

■ Angelina College Community Services Summer Children’s Theater Camp 2000 presents ‘‘Arabian Nights.’’

