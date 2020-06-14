June14
Five years ago
■ Lufkin High School baseball pitcher Trey Cumbie is named to prestigious Louisville Slugger All-American list.
■ Angelina Arts Alliance lands Broadway’s ‘‘Mamma Mia’’ musical for the 2016 season.
Ten years ago
■ Susan’s Studio of Dance hosts “A Night at the Movies” at Lufkin Middle School Auditorium, with more than 100 students performing 45 dance routines.
■ Plans are underway to pave South Raguet Street, but the city’s work depends on the availability of funding.
Twenty years ago
■ After 30 years of working under a court-ordered desegregation plan, the Lufkin school district could be a month away from having it removed.
■ Angelina College Community Services Summer Children’s Theater Camp 2000 presents ‘‘Arabian Nights.’’
