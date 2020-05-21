May 21
Five years ago
Etech Global Services plans to hire 200 new workers at Lufkin facility.
‘‘Wee Art’’ opens the 18th annual Art Camp at the Museum of East Texas.
Ten years ago
Nearly 500 East Texans came out for a day of health awareness and fun at the 14th annual Mayfest at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center.
Lufkin Panther football team will wrap up four weeks of practice with their annual spring game.
Twenty years ago
Pitching and defense lift Panthers to a 2-1 win over Mesquite. Lufkin will advance to the Class 5A semifinals to face the Jersey Village-Klein Oak winner.
Angelina County Appraisal District says county’s property values are rising by 41/2%.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
