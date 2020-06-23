June 23
Five years ago
Lufkin Fire Department’s Engine No. 1 celebrates 100 years of service.
Fiftieth anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative events planned for Lake Sam Rayburn fishing tournaments.
Ten years ago
Lufkin Boys & Girls Club and The District respond to threat of lost city funds.
Rex Hadnot, former LHS football player now with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, will host football camp on June 26 at Jase Magers Soccer Field.
Twenty years ago
East Texas Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America presents Lufkin Industries CEO and president Douglas Smith with the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award for his community service.
Lufkin Police Department arrest transient after disturbance in city fire marshal’s office.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
