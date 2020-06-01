June 1
Five years ago
Texas A&M pitcher Tyler Stubblefield, a former Lufkin standout, delivers for Aggies in 4-3 win over California in NCAA College Regional Baseball Tournament.
Ten years ago
Lufkinite Jacqueline Morgan, a member of the Women Airforce Service Pilots during World War II, is honored at Memorial Day ceremony.
Bowling league for seniors age 55 or older begins at Lufkin Lanes Bowling Alley.
Twenty years ago
Lufkin ISD Tri-Ethnic Committee received efforts by the district to decrease its gaps in Texas Assessment of Academic Skills test scores between ethnic sub-groups.
The Angelina Benefit Rodeo, held in April, will be broadcast to millions of viewers via The Nashville Network.
