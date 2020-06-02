June 2
Five years ago
Angelina College taps Michael Simon to replace Larry Phillips as the school’s president.
City of Lufkin to consider policy for naming parks, facilities, structures and roads.
Ten years ago
Former Lufkin Industries executive Rod Pittman dies.
Recent Lufkin graduates Claire Brody and Claire Cumbie invited to meet pop-country performer Taylor Swift after concert in Houston.
Twenty years ago
Texas Forestry Museum expands Urban Wildscape Trail.
Angelina County & Cities Health District hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new facility.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
