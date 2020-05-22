May 22

Five years ago

■ A proposed constitutional amendment authored by state Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, seeks to make hunting and fishing a constitutional right in Texas.

■ Garden of Memories Memorial Park and Gipson Funeral Home cancels the Memorial Day program at the park due to inclement weather.

Ten years ago

■ Angelina County Appraisal District tables appointment of an interim chief appraiser.

■ After 32 years in the ministry, the Rev. Cedric Kenebrew, pastor of the New Zion Baptist Church, will be consecrated to the office of bishop.

Twenty years ago

■ City of Lufkin renegotiating its contract with the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.

■ Texas Department of Transportation hosting public meeting about U.S. Highway 59 relocation.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

