May 26
Five years ago
Lufkin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1836 hosts wreath laying ceremony to honor fallen service members and prisoners of war.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School students celebrate fourth annual Green Day, turning trash into treasure.
Ten years ago
A discarded cigarette is possibly to blame for a grass fire that destroyed a carport, greenhouse and damaged a home in North Lufkin.
Angelina Junior College confers numerous degrees and certifications on more than 600 students during spring commencement at the Activity Center.
Twenty years ago
Gov. Rick Perry helps Deep East Texas Council of Governments celebrate its 30th anniversary with luncheon at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center.
Lufkin roars to 6-4 win over Klein Oak in the opening game of the Class 5A Region II semifinals behind Robert Ray’s pitching and an offense that banged out 11 hits.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
