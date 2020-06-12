June 12
Five years ago
■ Lufkin High School Principal Mark Smith announces his retirement.
■ Lufkin High School softball coach Heather Slaton is leaving for A&M Consolidated High School. Slaton has spent 10 years at LHS.
Ten years ago
■ Treasure Hunters Roadshow trades dollars for merchandise from Lufkin-area residents.
■ Former Panther Dez Bryant excited to return to practice for the Dallas Cowboys following an injury and hamstring soreness.
Twenty years ago
■ Residents of Lufkin will gather downtown for the 21st annual National Flag Day Celebration in front of Kurth Memorial Library.
■ City’s Planning & Zoning Commission appointee Paul Perez takes oath of office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.