June 12

Five years ago

■ Lufkin High School Principal Mark Smith announces his retirement.

■ Lufkin High School softball coach Heather Slaton is leaving for A&M Consolidated High School. Slaton has spent 10 years at LHS.

Ten years ago

■ Treasure Hunters Roadshow trades dollars for merchandise from Lufkin-area residents.

■ Former Panther Dez Bryant excited to return to practice for the Dallas Cowboys following an injury and hamstring soreness.

Twenty years ago

■ Residents of Lufkin will gather downtown for the 21st annual National Flag Day Celebration in front of Kurth Memorial Library.

■ City’s Planning & Zoning Commission appointee Paul Perez takes oath of office.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center,

TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

