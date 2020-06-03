June 3
Five years ago
■ Pineywood Community Academy’s 2015 valedictorian is Alexandra Wall. The salutatorian is Shelby Morehead.
The Citizens Chamber of Commerce has formalized a program to promote home ownership in the North Lufkin community.
Ten years ago
■ Abe Martin Stadium getting makeover. Construction will add 1,334 seats and bring stadium into compliance with American Disabilities Act with 64 wheelchair spaces and 64 companion seats.
■ Eighty-year-old William Harris receives Associate in Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice from Angelina College.
Twenty years ago
■ Congressman Jim Turner secures $430.7 million in contracts for Lufkin’s Lockheed plant.
■ Panthers baseball season comes to an end with 10-4 loss to The Woodlands in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.