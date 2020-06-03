June 3

Five years ago

■ Pineywood Community Academy’s 2015 valedictorian is Alexandra Wall. The salutatorian is Shelby Morehead.

The Citizens Chamber of Commerce has formalized a program to promote home ownership in the North Lufkin community.

Ten years ago

■ Abe Martin Stadium getting makeover. Construction will add 1,334 seats and bring stadium into compliance with American Disabilities Act with 64 wheelchair spaces and 64 companion seats.

■ Eighty-year-old William Harris receives Associate in Applied Science degree in Criminal Justice from Angelina College.

Twenty years ago

■ Congressman Jim Turner secures $430.7 million in contracts for Lufkin’s Lockheed plant.

■ Panthers baseball season comes to an end with 10-4 loss to The Woodlands in district play.

