September 20
Five years ago
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 20, 2020 @ 11:30 am
September 20
Five years ago
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.