June 11
Five years ago
Kurth Primary and Anderson Elementary offer students a book a week during a summer reading challenge.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School adding a sixth, seventh and eighth grade.
Ten years ago
O’Malley Alley Cat Thrift Store gets community support after heavy rains, wind caused failure of bake sale.
Angelina College to hold Major League tryout camp for the New York Mets on June 15. In addition, AC will host its tryout camp on June 22 at Roadrunner Field.
Twenty years ago
Angelina County Judge Joe Berry says county taxpayers’ 911 money ‘‘wasted.’’
Lufkin Panther sophomore pitcher Robert Ray named District 12-5A Co-Most Valuable Player. Ray’s earned run average was .041.
