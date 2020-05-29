May 29

Five years ago

■ The 2015 Lufkin High School valedictorian is Sebastian Ortiz with GPA of 107.398. The salutatorian is Mahnoor Nazeer with GPA of 106.365.

■ Museum of East Texas welcomes new board president Jennifer Webb.

Ten years ago

■ Lufkin First Assembly of God hosting summer family theater.

■ Rain doesn’t keep graduates’ families from celebrating big night at Abe Martin Stadium. The 2010 valedictorian is Arthi Kovvali and Salutatorian is Brian Roy.

Twenty years ago

■ Capt. Arthur Ray Hawkins, WWII ace, shares his recollection of his war experiences. Hawkins is the first air ace from Angelina County.

■ District Clerk Jimmie Robinson and County Court at Law Judge Holly Perkins-Meyers defend complaints about their office attendance.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center,

TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you