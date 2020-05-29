May 29
Five years ago
■ The 2015 Lufkin High School valedictorian is Sebastian Ortiz with GPA of 107.398. The salutatorian is Mahnoor Nazeer with GPA of 106.365.
■ Museum of East Texas welcomes new board president Jennifer Webb.
Ten years ago
■ Lufkin First Assembly of God hosting summer family theater.
■ Rain doesn’t keep graduates’ families from celebrating big night at Abe Martin Stadium. The 2010 valedictorian is Arthi Kovvali and Salutatorian is Brian Roy.
Twenty years ago
■ Capt. Arthur Ray Hawkins, WWII ace, shares his recollection of his war experiences. Hawkins is the first air ace from Angelina County.
■ District Clerk Jimmie Robinson and County Court at Law Judge Holly Perkins-Meyers defend complaints about their office attendance.
