June 8
Five years ago
Lufkin High School FFA student Grace Marshall is selected to serve at Texas FFA Ambassador at 87th state convention.
Second annual Clay Shoot at Pines Gun Club on Lake Drive benefiting the American Cancer Society.
Ten years ago
More than 600 children will take part in activities dedicating to embracing Kid’s Ministry at Pentecostal Campground.
Hurricanes play into rate hikes, local State Farm Agent Jay Jackson says.
Twenty years ago
City of Lufkin welcomes members of El Camino Corridor Commission for their annual conference.
William Glenn Nerren, a member of this area’s prominent pioneer families, will present a program of interest to the Angelina County Historical Commission meeting.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
