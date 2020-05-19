May 19
Five years ago
About 625 soon-to-be middle school students get a taste of Lufkin Middle School.
Storms bring more flooding. Weather causes road and electricity problems around Lufkin and Angelina County.
Ten years ago
Lufkin City Council approves a single-family housing incentive plan that would benefit builders who develop within city limits.
March Weibe is named the Female Lufkin High School Teacher of the Year while Calvin Fry is named the Male Teacher of the Year.
Twenty years ago
Ex-Lufkin auto dealers Mike and Linda Beaver sue to recoup $1 million from investment manager.
The Lufkin High School Class of 2000 is valedictorian Jon Davies and the salutatorian Bethany Dickerson.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
