FEBRUARY 17
Five years ago
■ Lufkin City Council OKs forfeiture budget that allocates funds for department improvements, including updated computer servers, new cameras, additional vehicle armor, robotics upgrades and paying off several seized vehicles.
■ Panthers tie for best record in district after beating John Tyler 79-61.
Ten years ago
■ Appellate court overturns wrongful conviction of Hudson man who spent 15 years in prison.
Twenty years ago
■ Abundant Life United Methodist Church hosts concert depicting the history of African American sacred music, directed by Viola Kuykendall.
■ Panthers’ basketball season ends with a 62-58 loss to rival Nacogdoches.
