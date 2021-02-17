FEBRUARY 17

Five years ago

■ Lufkin City Council OKs forfeiture budget that allocates funds for department improvements, including updated computer servers, new cameras, additional vehicle armor, robotics upgrades and paying off several seized vehicles.

■ Panthers tie for best record in district after beating John Tyler 79-61.

Ten years ago

■ Appellate court overturns wrongful conviction of Hudson man who spent 15 years in prison.

Twenty years ago

■ Abundant Life United Methodist Church hosts concert depicting the history of African American sacred music, directed by Viola Kuykendall.

■ Panthers’ basketball season ends with a 62-58 loss to rival Nacogdoches.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.