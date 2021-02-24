February 24

Five years ago

■ Community leader and educator Carol Pierre is the first recipient of the Rev. Bettie R. Kennedy Racial Equality Award. The award was presented at a banquet by the city of Lufkin and the Lufkin Interdenominational Ministerial Allliance.

■ Angelina County bans weapons at the courthouse amid statewide open-carry debate.

Ten years ago

■ Lil Panthers Head Start Childhood Development Center hosts grand opening.

■ Lufkin Postal Service consolidation begins by transferring some sorting and distribution operations to Tyler.

Twenty years ago

■ Paul White appointed 159th District Court Judge following the retirement of long-time judge Gerald Goodwin.

■ Angelina County unemployment rises to 5.2%.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.