February 24
Five years ago
■ Community leader and educator Carol Pierre is the first recipient of the Rev. Bettie R. Kennedy Racial Equality Award. The award was presented at a banquet by the city of Lufkin and the Lufkin Interdenominational Ministerial Allliance.
■ Angelina County bans weapons at the courthouse amid statewide open-carry debate.
Ten years ago
■ Lil Panthers Head Start Childhood Development Center hosts grand opening.
■ Lufkin Postal Service consolidation begins by transferring some sorting and distribution operations to Tyler.
Twenty years ago
■ Paul White appointed 159th District Court Judge following the retirement of long-time judge Gerald Goodwin.
■ Angelina County unemployment rises to 5.2%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.