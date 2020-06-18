June 18
Five years ago
Lufkin Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction Inc., opens new computer lab for public use in the fellowship hall of Collins Chapel CME Church on Rowe Street.
Lufkin-based Texas Forestry Association sponsors bill that would benefit the logging and forest industry if it clears the Legislature.
Ten years ago
Texas Forestry Museum in Lufkin celebrates opening of a new exhibit called “Money Tree,” which covers the history of the economic impact of the forest product.
2010 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine picks Lufkin 14th in Class 5A.
Twenty years ago
Former Lufkin Panther baseball player Gavin Wright, with the Astro’s Michigan Battle Cats Class A club, continues his 28-game hitting streak.
From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.
