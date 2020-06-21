June 21

Five years ago

■ Winners of the 2015 Fruit, Vegetable & Canning Show hosted at Angelina County Farmers Market include Carolyn Williams, Barbara Jones, Angier Peavy, Sharon Adams, Michael Isenberg and Raniece Isenberg.

■ More than 100 compete at wild, wild west second annual Pineywoods Cattle Baron’s Clay Shoot at Pines Gun Club on Lake Road.

Ten years ago

■ Officials worried about the declining state of disrepair of historic Glendale Cemetery.

■ Angelina College Community Services announce the school will host Kid’s College 2010.

Twenty years ago

■ Residents turn backs on council after being denied a forum to speak. NAACP members converge on mayor and city council.

■ Kurth Memorial Library construction moving along.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by

The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.

