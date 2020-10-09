October 18
Five Years Ago
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. High 74F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 9, 2020 @ 3:12 am
October 18
Five Years Ago
From the pages of the Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center,
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.