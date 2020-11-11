On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918, Germany and our allies signed the Treaty of Versailles to end a war that was described as the “war to end all wars.” One year later, President Woodrow Wilson issued his Armistice Day proclamation to commemorate the occasion.
Wilson wrote “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nation.”
