Over the last decade, SFA has usually generated national headlines as being the "David" of the college basketball landscape.
There was the postseason upset win over Shaka Smart's VCU team. Then there was the blowout NCAA win over national powerhouse West Virginia.
The latest Goliath in the Lumberjacks' path was Duke when an SFA win sent shockwaves across the national basketball landscape while turning Nathan Bain into an overnight sensation.
That's probably what makes the last couple of weeks so painful for so many of us that bleed purple and white. The national headlines are back, but for all the wrong reasons.
For those who have been under a rock, SFA was hit by some of the toughest sanctions in NCAA history. In the process, the men's basketball team lost 117 wins, including its victory over West Virginia and three conference titles. Banners commemorating those teams will be taken down from William R. Johnson Coliseum.
In addition, the school will forfeit 112 baseball victories, 31 softball wins and 29 football victories.
It doesn't stop there as the men's basketball, baseball and football programs will each be stripped of a year of NCAA postseason eligibility.
All indications seem to point out the violations were caused by an administrative error that made players academically ineligible and affected the minimum score needed to avoid NCAA sanctions.
SFA athletic director Ryan Ivey agrees the penalties are just, even if they were no fault of the current administration or players. We've already agreed with this notion.
The basis is punishments are necessary in order to keep schools from sending out a scapegoat for problems in the future while avoiding any kind of penalty.
It's sort of the equivalent of the youngest siblings in the family having to pay for the transgressions of their older brothers and sisters.
It may not be fair, but the point is to keep future disasters from happening.
In short, it certainly hurts to admit, but we get it.
The only thing we can't get through our minds is why other schools seemingly get off with a mere slap on the wrist, or even less, for transgressions that seem far worse.
There are a list of several, but we'll narrow it down to a few.
In 2014, North Carolina hired an independent investigator to look into its athletic program. Here's what he found, and we swear this isn't a misprint.
Over an 18-year span, thousands of students took fake "proper classes" and advisers funneled them into the program to keep them eligible. Four employees were fired and five more disciplined for their roles.
The investigation said 3,100 students took the classes, but that number probably falls shorter of the true number.
Former football coaches John Bunting and Butch Davis admitted those classes were either taken to keep athletes eligible or at least to serve as "easy classes."
Then there's Kansas.
According to ESPN, just this past year, the NCAA served the school with a notice of allegations stemming from a college basketball bribery scandal that led to criminal prosecution of several former Adidas employees and consultants.
The notice included five Level I violations, the most serious under NCAA rules.
Involved was a lack of institutional control by the school and head coach Bill Self.
The football team also was cited for Level II violations.
No sanctions have yet to be given against the school, although at some point the NCAA is set to make a decision.
Then there's Arizona head coach Sean Miller. One of his assistants was caught on a wiretap suggesting Miller had offered to pay star recruit Deandre Ayton $10,000 a month.
There is other evidence against the school and coach, although nothing has been done at this point.
Will anything happen with the Kansas and Arizona investigations? We have no idea, but we aren't holding our breath.
We readily admit SFA needed to be punished.
But after thinking it over, was their biggest crime really a series of errors from a few years ago?
We won't even pretend SFA brings nearly as much recognition to the basketball world as the likes of North Carolina, Kansas and Arizona.
On second thought, maybe the Lumberjacks' biggest mistake was simply having SFA written across their chest.
