“But in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.’’
— Benjamin Franklin, in a letter to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy, 1789
While Benjamin Franklin’s version of the oft-quoted phrase is the best known, that turn of phrase first appeared in ‘‘The Cobbler of Preston’’ in 1716, when Christopher Bullock wrote, ‘‘’Tis impossible to be sure of any thing but Death and Taxes.’’
Fast forward to 2020, and the Angelina County version of that phrase would mention bad roads and taxes that are too high.
Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy is currently spearheading a petition drive to force county commissioners to add a unit road system to the November election ballot. Flournoy needs 2,608 signatures from registered voters — 10% of the number of people who voted in the most recent gubernatorial race — to satisfy the requirements set out by the Texas Transportation Code to add the proposition to the ballot.
Flournoy asked commissioners to add the proposition to the ballot earlier this year. When they refused, he said it was an attempt to silence voters because, “They don’t want people to have a say. It’s hard to tell someone who’s paying taxes that you don’t want them to have a say.”
Commissioners denied that was the case. They cited various concerns, including the cost of the election and the fact that this issue failed on the ballot 15 years ago. To a man, they genuinely believe the system will hurt their constituents.
And while neither side in this growing battle wants to hear this, commissioners did the right thing for all the wrong reasons.
The system for which Flournoy is advocating is found in Subchapter D of the transportation code. It defines a County Road Department System that makes commissioners the policy-making body and institutes a road engineer as the chief executive officer. State law says commissioners cannot adopt this system; it must be approved by voters who have petitioned to add it to the ballot.
The transportation code also requires commissioners to appoint a licensed professional engineer experienced in road construction and maintenance. That individual must meet the district engineer qualifications required by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The code also states commissioners may employ a road administrator only until they are able to employ a licensed professional engineer. That person must have had experience in road building, maintenance or other types of construction work.
There’s a mountain of paperwork county residents can review to educate themselves about the road system.
They won’t, because of the second half of that phrase: taxes.
The last time we polled readers on the top issue facing the county, repairing the roads was the No. 1 priority, garnering 58.3% of the vote. Unfortunately, 47.7% of respondents in another poll said they would not support anything that will create additional taxes, even to repair roads.
We think county residents are going to vote for this because they think it means taxes won’t go up.
They would be wrong.
Even Flournoy acknowledges a tax rate increase may be required to get the system operational. But he also believes a unit road system may be more efficient, which could save money in the long run.
Possible, but not likely.
Selling duplicate pieces of equipment will generate some additional funds for road work, but that’s a one-time savings. Hiring an engineer and an administrative assistant will chew up a portion of that savings for the first year after the equipment is sold. An engineer and an administrative assistant will be an annual expense. Nacogdoches County budgeted $133,708 for road and bridge administration salaries in 2020.
Commissioners on Tuesday approved an engagement agreement with Bracewell LLP to begin discussions regarding a potential $5.88 million tax note that would be used to purchase materials needed to fix more than 155 miles of roads. County Judge Don Lymbery opposed this motion.
Before commissioners approved the agreement, they heard from Flournoy and several county residents raising oft-cited concerns — the appalling state of county roads and the even more appalling idea of raising taxes. Some of those speaking Tuesday also spoke against the county’s proposed 2020 budget multiple times during last year’s budget hearings.
The state of the roads is a major concern, according to a letter of recommendation from county auditor Janice Cordray about the agreement with Bracewell LLP. “In conjunction with the opinion of the County Treasurer (Jill Brewer), the timing for borrowing money at this time is relevant,” the letter reads. “Currently, the interest rates for both borrowing and investing money are low. This provides an opportune time to borrow and is beneficial since the county debt service tax rate is low due to the county paying off its current debt.”
An additional letter of recommendation by Brewer said the note is needed because of the impact of a decade-long flat tax rate and the increased cost of materials.
As we pointed out during last year’s budget hearings, part of the problem with the county budget is that only a portion goes toward actual county issues such as infrastructure and employment. That portion covers salaries and employee benefits, the road and bridge fund and administrative costs.
A larger portion of the budget — several million dollars more — goes toward the county jail, public health and welfare, and judicial and prosecution services. These are constitutionally required expenditures for health care, indigent defense, jails, mental health, juvenile probation departments and county collection programs. These are all examples of unfunded state or federal mandates.
“If we’re going to have a growing county, we’ve got to continually provide more services all the time,” Lymbery said at the time. “We cannot stick with the same amount of money if want to provide these services.”
That leaves county residents with the same three bad choices we suggested last year: pay more in taxes; stick with the status quo, which means roads go from bad to even worse, if that’s even possible; or move.
