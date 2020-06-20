The first observance of Father’s Day was on July 5, 1908, in Fairmont, West Virginia. Just two months prior, the first modern Mother’s Day celebration was held in the West Virginia town of Grafton.
Spotty Father’s Day observations occurred until the 1920s, when the celebration faded into obscurity for a time before the holiday was promoted again in the 1930s. At that time, trade groups that would benefit most from the holiday — such as manufacturers of ties, tobacco pipes and any traditional gift to fathers — were asked to help promote the holiday in order to raise awareness at a national level. And by 1938, the Father’s Day Council, founded by the New York Associated Men’s Wear Retailers to help with commercial promotion, got on board as well.
While Americans initially resisted Father’s Day due to its commercialization, by the mid-1980s the holiday had become “a second Christmas for all the men’s gift-oriented industries,” according to the Father’s Day Council.
A bill to approve national recognition of the holiday was introduced in Congress in 1913, but as many of us recall, it wasn’t until 1966 that President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation designating the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. And it wasn’t until six years later, in 1972, that the day was made a permanent national holiday when President Richard Nixon signed it into law. By contrast, Congress passed a law designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day in 1914 — 58 years earlier.
While it might have taken our country a while to finally give dads the due respect we had been paying to moms, no child can deny the influence their father has had in molding them into the people they are today. After all, little boys want to grow up to be “just like Dad.” And little girls will always be “Daddy’s little girl,” no matter how old they are.
Whether busting their tails at jobs that often keep them away for long hours from the families they work so hard to provide for, coaching sports teams for free in what meager off-time they get, or taking care of business around the house to ensure the roof over your head doesn’t leak, your father is always there for you, all the time. And while threats to daughters of “riding in the back seat with a shotgun” on their dates might be idle, don’t think that bluff is too far off the mark from what Dad will actually do to anyone who tries to hurt his little girl.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau there are 19.7 million children — more than 1 in 4 — living without a father in the home. Consequently, there is a ‘‘father factor’’ in nearly all of the societal ills facing America today. Research shows that when a child is raised in a home without a father, the child is:
■ 4 times at greater risk of poverty.
■ More likely to have behavioral problems.
■ 2 times at greater risk of infant mortality.
■ More likely to go to prison.
■ More likely to commit crime.
■ 7 times more likely to become pregnant as a teen.
■ More likely to face abuse and neglect.
■ 2 times more likely to suffer obesity.
■ 2 times more likely to drop out of high school.
You think you bleed Astros orange, Cowboys blue or Rockets red because you were born that way? You were raised that way, on the knee of the man who taught you everything you know about sports.
So while we’ve all been guilty of buying that tie, tech gadget, wallet, T-shirt or coffee mug to honor “The World’s Greatest Dad” on one Father’s Day or another — and Dad treasures those gifts, don’t get us wrong! — let’s give Dad the gift he gave us growing up: our time.
Hang out with the old man today while fishing, grilling or just shooting the breeze. If work has your dad on the road or in another town, or if you no longer live in the same area, pick up the phone and call the guy!
And for those of us whose fathers are no longer alive, don’t think that means they are no longer with us. Dad will always be there for you, watching over you.
