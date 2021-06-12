On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress passed the Flag Resolution, which stated: “Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” In 1795, the number of stars and stripes was increased from 13 to 15 (to reflect the entry of Vermont and Kentucky as states of the Union).
For a time the flag was not changed when subsequent states were admitted. It was the 15-star, 15-stripe flag that inspired Francis Scott Key to write “Defense of Fort McHenry,” which is now our national anthem. The flag is currently on display in the exhibition “The Star-Spangled Banner: The Flag That Inspired the National Anthem” at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
