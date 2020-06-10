Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
A toast to former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy, who was recently named to NFL.com’s All-Under-25 Team.
In his rookie season, he snapped the ball on 99.4% of the team’s plays and didn’t draw a flag in the last six weeks of the season. The second-round pick out of Texas A&M had recently been placed on the Pro Football Writers of America 2019 All-Rookie Team.
Ranked as one of the top young players in the league, McCoy has quickly made his mark in the NFL. McCoy’s success certainly is no surprise to anyone in the Lufkin area as he was an all-district and all-state performer in his time with the Panthers before moving on to Texas A&M.
His ascent continued in College Station as he was the team’s Offensive MVP before declaring for the NFL Draft after his redshirt junior season.
That has proven to be a smart move for McCoy, who not only is a top talent on the field but a model citizen away from it. He was on the AFCA Good Works Team Watch List at Texas A&M and has been a role model since his time on the Lufkin varsity.
He’s a good example of good things happening to good people, and we can’t wait to see what his second season in the NFL has to offer.
A toast to the Angelina County Emergency Food and Shelter Board, which has secured more than $74,000 in funding for nonprofit organizations in East Texas.
The board is getting $30,636 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement area food and shelter programs in the county. The other $43,678 comes in conjunction with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Organizations receiving funding include the Women’s Shelter of East Texas, Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, the Salvation Army, J.D.’s Center of Hope and the Boys & Girls Club of Deep East Texas.
The funds come at a critical time, with many nonprofits seeing a tremendous increase in need, according to Michelle Briley, chairwoman of the board.
However, one of the stipulations for receiving the money was that funds could only be used to supplement or expand ongoing efforts. “The amount given was directly related to the average number of unemployed individuals for the time period of April 2019 through March 2020,” she said.
“There’s no reason for this funding not to have an effect right here at home,” she said. “This money stays local, it helps our friends and our neighbors, and it makes a difference in people’s lives.’’
She’s right. Applications will be open again next year for ongoing food, shelter and supplemental services. For more information, email Briley at mbriley@cbtx.com.
