If our streets, businesses and restaurants seem a little more crowded this week, it’s not your imagination — this is the time of year when we welcome in the thousands of visitors who attend the annual Texas District Camp Meeting of the United Pentecostal Church’s Texas District.
This year marks the 76th anniversary of the week-long meeting, which takes place at the campgrounds on U.S. Highway 59 south and brings in guests from all over the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.