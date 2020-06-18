If 2020 has taught us anything about everyday life, it's that it can always get worse.
Apparently, Major League Baseball commissioner Rod Manfred is taking that as his own personal challenge. While the rest of the sports world is preparing for a grand return, Manfred and the rest of his league are doing their best to drive fans away while taking away as many games as possible in the process.
If there even is a 2020 season, Manfred has done a pretty good job of making sure nobody will feel all that good about it.
We'll get back to that later.
As for now, the baseball item that is seemingly being swept under the rug comes from New York and the vaunted Yankees.
Last week, a judge ordered a letter sent from Manfred to the Yankees to be unsealed as part of another case involving DraftKings players.
Of course, the team is battling the issue in court and sent an appeal on Monday.
The same Yankees have been slapped on the wrist for recent transgressions that have virtually gone unnoticed.
The letter may say nothing and it may say everything. Judging by the Yankees' reactions, we simply don't have a clue.
The team says there is nothing of merit in the sealed letter. The team also said its reputation could be damaged if the letter is made public.
This all seems like 6 year olds insisting to their parents they "didn't do it" while saying there's no need to take a look in their room to see exactly what they didn't do.
Manfred is also against unsealing the letter, which is par for the course when it comes to the commissioner and the big boys of the MLB.
We've consistently pointed out the Astros deserved everything they had coming to them due to their own cheating scandal.
However, when it was Boston's time to face the music, the team's video replay operator was the only one who faced any real consequences.
At least at face value, it looks like Manfred doesn't want to be bothered to find the Yankees' own scapegoat when any additional findings come out.
The common denominator is if you aren't one of the cash cows of the league, then whatever you did must not have been quite as bad.
Or maybe it's just that the Red Sox and Yankees mean a little bit more to the league's bottom line than the Astros ever will.
We're all in on seeing exactly what that sealed letter has in it, even though we're quite certain that release would only lead to the Yankees needing to find their own scapegoat.
Maybe dugout security could take the fall? Rogue bat boy? Clubhouse attendant?
Or maybe Carlos Beltran could be thrown under the bus for them as well, since apparently he never cheated while with the Yankees before his latest year in Houston then stopped cheating immediately upon his return to New York.
Makes perfect sense. Right?
There isn't much reason to have faith Manfred will make the right and fair choice when it comes to any of the chosen ones in the league.
Of course, if Manfred keeps up his current genius negotiating ways of a return to the sport, there won't be much of a league left at all.
We should have confidence in millionaire commissioners bringing us the games we love.
The only confidence we currently have left in Manfred is his ability to mess it all up.
