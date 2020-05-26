The Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks won the NCAA bowling title in April of 2019, the school’s second national championship in that sport and a source of bragging rights and pride among alumni and fans.
Then in November, the unranked Lumberjacks basketball team came back from a 14-point deficit to knock off No. 1 Duke in overtime at Cameron Indoor — one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history.
SFA fans were still on a high from that win when the ax fell on the Jacks last Wednesday, as the NCAA handed down postseason bans and a slew of other penalties to the university for the improper certification of 82 ineligible student-athletes between 2013 and 2019.
Fortunately, the aforementioned national title and the classic upset still count. But there are plenty of other big victories that no longer do. And that “we beat Duke” high was definitely killed.
The infraction will result in 289 vacated victories and three conference titles, fines of more than $94,000 and more against the school. The football team can’t participate in the 2020 postseason, the men’s basketball team can’t participate in the 2021-22 postseason and the baseball team is banned from participating in the postseason next spring.
SFA Athletics director Ryan Ivey said although it’s not fair for current student-athletes, coaches and staff members to be penalized for past mistakes, he believes the process is correct. And we agree. The school did the right thing in alerting the NCAA when it discovered the errors and in agreeing to a negotiated resolution that reduced the risk of more severe penalties.
But it should have never come to this. And quite frankly, we’re baffled by the whole situation.The three teams from SFA were on a nationwide list released last Tuesday that faced bans for posting a four-year Academic Progress Rate score below 930. The scores are based on academic eligibility, graduation and retention, with athletes receiving one point per semester by remaining academically eligible and another if they graduate or return for the next term.
The primary issue was that former athletic department personnel responsible for the certification process were incorrectly counting all semester credit hours to determine academic eligibility instead of just the degree-applicable credits. But the bigger issue is that one person was apparently responsible for athletic certification with nobody checking his work.
Which brings us to the biggest issue: Ivey admitted that the university was warned of incorrect certification reporting by two former athletics department employees in 2014 — yet the problem was not corrected. The university discovered the violations five years later after those employees left their positions in the department. Because the first violations that were addressed by the NCAA in 2014 took place before he took over at SFA, Ivey said he’s unsure why they weren’t addressed at that time. We’re scratching our heads, too.
Ivey told the Dallas Morning News that the “responsibility rests” with the senior associate AD for Compliance and senior associate AD for Academic Services. Those titles were held by Matt Fenley and Robert McDermand, respectively. Fenley is adamant he isn’t to blame, telling the Dallas Morning News that from time-to-time, he would talk to McDermand about individual student-athletes, but that the process of counting students credit hours was not his role. Meanwhile McDermand —who didn’t respond to an interview request for that article — is currently working as a senior lecturer at SFA.
Regardless of who’s responsible, SFA has accepted its punishment and its athletic department took a serious hit that will affect the school for years to come. Banners will come down. Scholarships will be lost or reduced. Fines will be paid. And Lumberjack fans will be forced to endure a March with no madness for two years in a row. All for errors that were brought to the school’s attention in 2014 and never corrected.
We’ll reserve judgment until McDermand addresses the incident, but he has a lot of questions to answer. And so will SFA if he remains on their payroll without doing so.
