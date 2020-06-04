It’s perhaps the only good thing to come from this year’s coronavirus pandemic.
Robocalls.
Or rather, the lack of robocalls.
Industry experts say robocalls are way down — scam calls, as well as nagging from your credit-card company to pay your bill. The coronavirus pandemic has inflicted millions of job losses, and scammers haven’t been immune.
Robocalls are automated calls that use a computerized system to deliver recorded messages to cellphones and landlines. By now, most of us are familiar with the shtick. You get a call from a debt collector. Or maybe it’s from a health insurance provider, a financial lender, the Internal Revenue Service, the FBI, your electric company, a political action committee or Microsoft. Over the last few months, those callers are pretending to be from the government, invoking COVID-19 to make illegal medical or health care pitches, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Americans collectively get billions of robocalls every month, with the total number of calls climbing month over month. The problem has exploded over the last few years because cheap software makes it easy to make mass calls. Scams conducted through such calls have defrauded people out of millions of dollars.
YouMail’s robocall index estimates about half of all robocalls today are fraudulent. But not every robocall is illegal. Some are helpful reminders from pharmacies that a prescription is ready, or schools advising that report cards are being sent home. It has, however, gotten to the point that most people dodge calls from unknown numbers.
YouMail, which offers a robocall-blocking service, says 2.9 billion robocalls were placed in April in the United States. That’s still an awful lot, but it’s less than the 4.1 billion in March and 4.8 billion in February. That’s a daily average of 97 million calls in April, down from 132 million in March and 166 million in February.
The coronavirus has done more to slow the onslaught of calls than the Federal Communications Commission, state attorneys general and industry groups have. Enforcement has been tough, but it’s not for a lack of trying. Federal agencies have levied hundreds of millions of dollars in fines. Because many of the callers are overseas, it’s been difficult to collect the fines and almost impossible to throw the offenders in jail.
YouMail CEO Alex Quilici said the main reason the volume of calls has fallen is that many global call centers have closed or are operating with fewer workers. Unfortunately, that means that once lockdowns end, the scam calls will increase as call centers come back online.
Tougher laws and stepped-up enforcement by industry groups and government agencies could help slow the onslaught. And whether you’re aware of it or not, free blocking tools that were already in place on many consumer’s phones also help dodge unwanted calls. It’s one of the anti-robocall measures adopted by those groups.
“What we do hear from consumers is call blocking tools are effective in reducing a significant number of robocalls but some unwanted calls are going to slip through,” Maureen Mahoney, a policy analyst with Consumer Reports, told the Associated Press.
But that doesn’t mean nuisance calls or phone scams and texts have disappeared. Given the availability of cheap dialing technology and the big potential payoff, determined telemarketers will always attempt to circumvent the law.
