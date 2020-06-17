Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
Congratulations to Neighborhood STRONG, which has received grants in three different categories to help advance its mission.
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas gave the local nonprofit grants from the Special Needs Assistance Program, the Affordable Housing Program and the Partnership Grant.
The nonprofit is working to restore many of the old homes throughout North Lufkin. The group brings in subcontractors and volunteers to fix problems with a home in order to make the space safe and liveable for the homeowner. The organization’s goal is to finish 35 homes this year.
Since its inception, the organization has completed 71 homes, he said. They rely heavily on federal housing grants and donations from businesses and individuals in the community, executive director Wayne Lawrence, PH.D., said.
And while we’re at it, a toast to Austin Bank, VeraBank, Southside Bank and BancorpSouth for each making a donation to Neighborhood STRONG. That meant the nonprofit was eligible for the full Partnership grant of $60,000.
That money can’t be spent on renovations, but has to be used to create a solid foundation for the group’s overhead expenses to help it become sustainable.
A toast to Destin Sabani, the owner of Manhattan Fine Dining, who donated 70 meals to Lufkin’s first responders last week.
Sabani said he wanted to give the food in appreciation for all that first responders do for the community, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everybody is facing a problem they’ve never faced before, so everybody is trying to help each other to get out of this,” he said. “As a community, by getting together, we can make it happen. On the other hand, if these guys are not doing their job, then we are in trouble. They are there every time you need, whatever you need, then they are there doing their job.”
Detective Cody Jackson and Fire Chief Jesse Moody said the food was appreciated.
“A lot of our guys do the job because they get a big sense of reward out of helping people,’’ Moody said. ‘‘So when they hear back from people, it makes them feel better about what they’re doing every day.”
Sabani said he hopes to provide 50 meals for both hospitals in Lufkin soon.
Congratulations to Clenon “Bo” Stanford, an employee at Georgia-Pacific’s Corrigan Plywood facility, who just celebrated his 50th anniversary working for the mill.
Stanford was 17 years old when began working at the mill on June 10, 1970. He began his career in the sawmill as he finished high school. Since then he has held numerous positions, including dryer operator, layup glueline technician, millwright trainee and machinist. He retires as a reliability technician in the maintenance department, a job he has held for 18 years.
Stanford will trade his safety gear — steel-toed boots and a hard hat — for a baseball cap and a fishing pole when he actually retires later this year. The plant will celebrate his years of service with a retirement party at that time.
A toast to Matt Clifton, a loan officer at Heritage Land Bank, who has been chosen as one of 26 members on the 2020-22 Texas Agriculture Lifetime Leadership cohort.
The two-year program is led by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. It provides an intensive study of agriculture worldwide to equip industry professionals to lead their fields.
“TALL is a competitive leadership development program that includes seminars with experts, on-site visits, meetings with business and government leaders, international study and personal skills improvement,” said Jim Mazurkiewicz, TALL program director.
Clifton said he was humbled and shocked to be chosen from the hundreds of applicants.
“My expectation is to go in there, learn everything I can and represent not only Heritage Land Bank as my employer but also Angelina County,” he said.
Editor’s note: Is there a person or organization you’d like to nominate for either a Toast or a Roast due to a recent accomplishment, event or incident? Send it to us at news@lufkindailynews.com or call us at 631-2618. You can also contact us anonymously through our online news tip page at lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.