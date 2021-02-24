As winter weather crippled Angelina County last week, leaving many without power and almost all without water during record-breaking low temperatures, store shelves were depleted, gas and bottled water were scarce and iced-over, snow-covered roads made travel a treacherous ordeal.
Fortunately, the generous spirit of our citizens shone through in countless acts of kindness. Neighbors checked on neighbors, making sure those who were without food, water and shelter from the brutally cold conditions were able to have those necessities during the crisis.
Churches, businesses and charities donated food and water, while even those citizens who had little made to sure to share what little they had.
We couldn’t possibly thank everyone for all they did to help our community weather last week’s storms, nor will we ever know the countless acts of generosity that were performed throughout our county. We would like to offer a few toasts, however, to some we are aware of, including:
■ The owners and volunteers from Big Dawg Outfitters, Strickland Plumbing, Love’s Travel Stop and Advanced Auto Parts for donating free barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks at the corner of West Frank Avenue and Loop 287 Friday morning.
■ Brookshire Brothers, Harmony Hill Baptist Church and the city of Lufkin for coordinating several water drives out of the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
■ The Lufkin Fire Department, which was handling eight times its normal call rate after the winter storm hit last week, and the various fire departments in our county that shared their resources during this crisis.
■ The Lufkin Police Department for handing out blankets.
■ The city of Lufkin for opening the Pitser Garrison Convention Center last week as an emergency shelter for those without power, and the Red Cross, which received food donations from Tomé Catering, Brookshire Brothers and Real Time Breads to give out to those in the shelter. Roma’s Italian Bistro in Lufkin also supplied food. We also thank the Lottie & Arthur Temple Civic Center in Diboll for opening up as a shelter last week, as well.
■ The Texas Department of Transportation and those who assisted them in working to make our roads as safe as possible during the storms, including: Drewery Construction, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the city of Lufkin street and water departments, the Lufkin Police Department, the city of Diboll water department, Angelina County commissioners and workers from Precincts 3 and 4, and Sterling Lumber Company.
■ The city of Lufkin, Councilman Ward 4 Mark Hicks, and citizens Stephen Greak and Clay Keith for arranging to have industrial generators brought in by 18-wheeler from Houston to help get our water wells back online.
■ Be Blessed BBQ for providing meals for our first responders.
■ Imperial Plumbing LLC, a Utah-based company that will arrive in town this week to offer its services to those in need.
The list goes on and on, and we know we’re forgetting some names. But it warmed our hearts to see how our community comes together to help one another, and for that we thank you all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.