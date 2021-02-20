primitive (adjective)
prim·i·tive | \ ‘pri-me-tiv\
belonging to or characteristic of an early stage of development: crude, rudimentary
The definition comes from the digital version of Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary. It’s also an apt description of broadband access in East Texas.
Gov. Greg Abbott designated expanded broadband service an emergency item during his recent State of the State address. Doing so enables lawmakers to vote on legislation within the first 60 days of the session.
Rep. Trent Ashby of Lufkin and Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville were the primary signers and authors behind a letter sent to Abbott’s office last fall to encourage development of a plan to expand high-speed internet access across the state as the coronavirus pandemic has “exacerbated existing disparities.”
But our lack of access to broadband internet has been a major issue across East Texas since long before COVID-19 began almost a year ago. The pandemic has only amplified the digital divide between connectivity in rural and urban areas.
At least three bills to expand broadband service have been filed by lawmakers this legislative session.
Senate Bill 154 was filed in November by Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) to create a broadband office within the Public Utility Commission of Texas and establish a statewide broadband service investment grant program.
House Bill 258 was filed in November by Rep. Diego Bernal (D-San Antonio) to further define the relationships and contracting requirements for companies aiming to provide broadband internet to governmental entities.
House Bill 425 was filed by Rep. Ken King (R-Hemphill) to expand the use of the universal service fund to provide broadband service in underserved rural areas.
Unfortunately, while Texas is proposing possible solutions to dealing with poor connectivity, other states are acting on solutions.
■ Two Georgia electric cooperatives say they and partners will invest more than $200 million to extend broadband internet to more than 80,000 customers in 18 counties between Atlanta and Macon. The first customers could be turned on this summer.
■ Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee’s most recent budget proposal includes $200 million to increase broadband internet through economic development grants and tax credits.
■ The New Mexico Legislature is considering a bill that would consolidate the efforts of multiple state agencies to expand high-speed internet.
■ Nebraska could spend up to $20 million a year to expand high-speed internet service in rural areas. What makes Nebraska’s proposal unique is that it was pitched as a grant program that includes a “challenge process” for internet companies. The companies qualify for grant money if they install internet with minimum download speeds of 100 megabytes per second and upload speeds of 100 megabytes per second, which would easily be capable of streaming high-definition movies from multiple devices at the same time. Companies also would have to complete the project within 18 months and repay the grant money if tests later show they failed to meet the speed requirements.
“From medicine to education to business, broadband access is not a luxury — it is an essential tool that must be available for all Texans,” Abbott said in his State of the State.
That’s true, with one additional caveat — quality internet must be available at an affordable price.
That’s essential because the people least likely to have internet connectivity are poor, elderly, rural, speak English as a second language or have less education.
Those socioeconomic factors haven’t changed since the 1990s, according to Larry Irving, the former U.S. assistant secretary of commerce for communications and information and former administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
State leaders have multiple options at their disposal to increase broadband availability this legislative session. The one thing they can’t afford to do is wait to address it, because the problem is only going to get worse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.