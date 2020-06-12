Angelina County commissioners on Tuesday approved the sale of a $5.88 million tax note for capital spending on road improvements.
All four commissioners voted for the measure. County Judge Don Lymbery had been a vocal opponent of the proposal leading up to Tuesday’s vote. However, he only asked one question during the meeting and didn’t vote.
The issue raised a lot of questions and few answers after the topic was discussed at the May 26 commissioners’ meeting. Many in the community believe it’s an attempt to undercut the efforts by Lufkin attorney Bob Flournoy, who is leading a petition drive to place the unit road system on November’s ballot.
While the timing of the loan approval appears to support that argument, we choose to believe it’s an unfortunate coincidence. We want to believe that county treasurer Jill Brewer and county auditor Janice Cordray — the elected officials who should be the most knowledgeable about the county’s finances — know what they’re doing.
At both meetings, Brewer refuted what she called ‘‘false statements,’’ most notably that the tax rate will go up. It won’t, Brewer assured those in attendance at both meetings.
She said the project has been in the works since November 2019 and that commissioners had to create a business plan and research their option before hiring U.S. Capital Advisors and Bracewell LLP to handle the sale of the tax note.
“It’s safe to say that most voters believe their own home is worth having, even if they had to finance it,’’ Brewer said. ‘‘Many of these taxpayers are currently financing a home, maybe a car, maybe their children’s education, maybe they’re still paying for their own education. Because even though we want to pay cash for major purchases such as a home, a car or an education, nowadays the majority of the people just can’t do it.
“You’re just trying to repair the roadways — that’s what I’ve been telling people,” she continued. “We’re not trying to create a new path through the wilderness; we’re trying to repair what’s already there. And the roads are in bad shape, and they’ve been there a long time.’’
There’s no denying that statement. Voters have repeatedly said road repairs are the top priority for the county, but have balked at the potential price tag.
That’s why we see this tax note as a win-win scenario for taxpayers, if they will do their part and make an effort to learn about both road management systems.
If a unit road system is added to the ballot and passes, the incoming road engineer will have $5.88 million in material to make the much-needed road repairs.
If the petition for a unit road system fails or is voted down if it makes the ballot, commissioners will have $5.88 million in material to make the much-needed road repairs.
Either way, roads should be repaired. And that’s a win for all of us.
