When the Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence July 4, 1776, they declared America’s independence in order to establish the first free society in the world. They pledged that each citizen would have the unalienable right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” establishing the framework for our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
But Americans did not perfect those rights simply by declaring them; they fought and died to establish those rights for themselves and all who came after. Since then, people have come to these United States looking to attain those liberties and the opportunities they present; to escape poverty or oppression and live their lives by those rights granted by our form of government. Many of them have fought and died protecting our freedom.
