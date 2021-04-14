With all the reports of police brutality on the news today, my heart goes out to the police for doing their jobs. I know it has to be tough to go out and face what may come. We had a family member in law enforcement and that taught us to respect any law enforcement officers. Yes, there are some bad police, but please don’t judge all police on what you see. I just want to say in closing keep up the great job.
