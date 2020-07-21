While our country debates whether a face mask mandate is social control or not, the ultimate social control is government gerrymandering. I believe gerrymandering is the root of our nation’s polarization and racial discontent.
For us here in East Texas, we have endured almost two decades of marginalization due to gerrymandering, redrawn district lines in the early 2000s that took away true representation for us at the federal level. “All talk” Louie Gohmert has been our congressman for 16 years, and the Pineywoods subsequently lost 10,000-plus jobs and multiple industry closures during his tenure.
