I would like very much to give a very big thank you to those that serve the public to keep us safe, and not forget our teachers, health workers and all the other departments that serve us. Let us never forget we are all in this together, so let’s work together to do our part, like wearing the face masks. Think of your family and their health. Just practice good health habits.
