The holiday season brings people together to celebrate. However, while everyone is focusing on the joy and celebrations, people tend to forget the dangers of drunk driving. As a member of Angelina County’s Drug-Free All Stars, I feel the responsibility to inform my community of the dangers of drunk driving.
In 2020, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration reported 11,654 people were killed in drunk driving crashes. Many people use excuses like “I’ve only had a couple” and “I’m only buzzed. I can still drive.”
