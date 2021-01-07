Although I am not a political expert, I believe Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s challenge of the 2020 Presidential Electoral College results is misplaced.
The U.S. Constitution grants each state of our union the autonomy to conduct federal elections. However, President Donald Trump’s campaign has claimed that certain swing states, specifically, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada committed such large-scale fraud; the electoral college votes should be disqualified and a review of the election proceedings should commence.Thus, Trump advisers including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton legally filed 60-plus lawsuits alleging the unconstitutionality of election results.
