This letter is just to say I tried to help someone along the way. That my living would not be in vain. So my word today is to love one another as God commanded us to do. My prayer is that we would obey and know love is the answer. I’d just like to thank so many for the cards and prayers I received from my husband Prophet passing. These are some of those that attended my husband Prophet’s home going:
Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church — pastor Brian Bass
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.