“Where does truth come from?” by Dr. Sid Roberts in the March 12-13 LDN is a must-read for everyone. Being a Christian physician is a good reference for you, Dr. Roberts. So was St. Luke, who wrote the third Gospel in the Bible and the Acts of the apostles. Luke was a beloved physician. My prayer is all that read your article will see the truth and who the real enemy is.
Many white evangelicals have been victimized by the misinformation, lies and conspiracies floating around on social media and on cable news. Francis Collins, a professed Christian, said people are dying as a result.
