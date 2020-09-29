I am Jazmine Jamison and this is my senior year at Hudson High School. I’m a Drug-Free All-Star, and we are advocates against drug use in our schools and our communities. I’m an advocate because I’ve experienced a lot of my friends becoming addicted to vaping.

Vaping is not safe. Many people think vaping is just water and flavoring, but it’s not. Vapes, e-cigarettes and JUUL contain a lot of nicotine and harmful chemicals. Nicotine is an addictive drug that can train your brain to become easily addicted.