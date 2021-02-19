We hear so much about the health care system, about how bad and what all is going on. I was admitted to Woodland Heights on Jan. 28.
From the time I arrived by ambulance at the ER I was treated so well and could not have received better care. The respiratory therapist, the RNs, the doctors, even the housekeeping, were so sweet to me. Nurses went the extra mile for me. Their hours are crazy but they would come in my room with such kind words and care for me. I will never forget what care I received on the second floor COVID unit.
Thank you to all who cared for me. The travel nurses were exceptional, everyone was great. Thanks to Dr. Bui, Dr. Wilson, Dr. Santiago, Trey, Caroline, Chloe, Duya, Emi and so many more. Thank you for all your care for the ill in this county. They are some good people who really care.
