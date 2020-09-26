I am a longtime subscriber to your paper and I would like to comment on three of your departments: the advertising department, the staff of Charm Magazine and Mr. Gary Stallard.
First, I would like to comment on the advertising department and Mrs. Tammy K. I got to know her in 2005 when she helped me put an in memoriam ad for my son and also other members of my family I recognized. I also see her a lot when they have the Senior Expo event at the civic center. She would always stop and say hello and we have taken some pictures together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.