I am a longtime subscriber to your paper and I would like to comment on three of your departments: the advertising department, the staff of Charm Magazine and Mr. Gary Stallard.

First, I would like to comment on the advertising department and Mrs. Tammy K. I got to know her in 2005 when she helped me put an in memoriam ad for my son and also other members of my family I recognized. I also see her a lot when they have the Senior Expo event at the civic center. She would always stop and say hello and we have taken some pictures together.