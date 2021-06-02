I have been blessed to live 87 years. I have seen many things change but most remain the same, but I never saw one thing change that is found in (Heb. 13:8) (St. John 8:32) (Is. 40:7) and (1 Peter 1:23-25).
The Holy Bible has the answer to every question. Man began in (Gen. 3:12) and (Rom. 1:18-32), but the news stated 80% of evangelicals support man. One young man with his lawyer on the news said he got in trouble because he forgot about Jesus. Now that he is in trouble, most of them don’t believe in the Bible and don’t understand or truly know the meaning of evangelicals. The true meaning of the word evangelicals are those that follow the doctrine of Jesus Christ found in the four Gospels: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
