So many people want to criticize the president. I’m not a Republican or Democrat, and I didn’t necessarily agree with Mr. Obama’s policy, but he was the president. The now-serving president Mr. Trump is sure getting a lot of heavy criticism. People need to know the Scriptures in the Bible where you should pray for the leaders, kings, etc.
Psalms 75:6-7 For promotion cometh neither from the east, nor from the west, nor from the south. But God is the judge: he putteth down one and setteth up another.
