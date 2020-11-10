In every reference I have seen in the Polk County Enterprise, billboards and in discussions with local citizens one would think that there is no downside to gambling be it legal or illegal. How things have changed since the days of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union and similar organizations in the late 19th century when not only alcohol, but gambling, prostitution and a host of vices were regarded as harmful to families, good government, and all of society.
It is argued that Naskila provides work, opportunity and stability to hundreds of families in Deep East Texas, it is the second largest employer in the region, that some 70 civic, business and political groups have formally voiced support for keeping Naskila open, that Naskila generates $170 million in annual income, hosts thousands of visitors each year, that more than some 14,000 letters have been sent to U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to support H.R. 759 to keep Naskila open, etc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.